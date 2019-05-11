community journalist

These fabulous Philly hats are Mother's Day headliners

In honor of Mother's Day, we took a look inside a fabulous factory in Philadelphia that handcrafts gorgeous headwear for women.

American Hats LLC, owned by Rev. Georgiette Morgan-Thomas, carries on this historic tradition. The factory uses all-American products to craft these hats from scratch.

This Mother's Day will bring about another opportunity for local women to colorfully express themselves at teas, dinners, church programs and more.
