These fabulous Philly hats are Mother's Day headliners

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- In honor of Mother's Day, we took a look inside a fabulous factory in Philadelphia that handcrafts gorgeous headwear for women.American Hats LLC, owned by Rev. Georgiette Morgan-Thomas, carries on this historic tradition. The factory uses all-American products to craft these hats from scratch.This Mother's Day will bring about another opportunity for local women to colorfully express themselves at teas, dinners, church programs and more.