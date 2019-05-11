PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- In honor of Mother's Day, we took a look inside a fabulous factory in Philadelphia that handcrafts gorgeous headwear for women.
American Hats LLC, owned by Rev. Georgiette Morgan-Thomas, carries on this historic tradition. The factory uses all-American products to craft these hats from scratch.
This Mother's Day will bring about another opportunity for local women to colorfully express themselves at teas, dinners, church programs and more.
These fabulous Philly hats are Mother's Day headliners
