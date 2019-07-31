Style & Fashion

'Mullet bangs' taking social media by storm

Looking for a hair refresh? How about mullet bangs?

If you ever took scissors to your own hair as a child, you probably ended up with some uneven lengths and funky bangs.

Now, it's all the rage.

It's also called a step mullet, because it looks like a set of stairs.

The bangs are longer than regular ones and sometimes there's another set of standard forehead ones too, similar to the blunt cut seen in nearly every grade school picture of the 80s.

Curly hair, straight hair, everyone is rocking it now.

Apparently, the new hashtag #mulletbang is also low maintenance.

One of those women described it as a get-up and go kind of do.
