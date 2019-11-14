fashion

Nike releasing new shoe designed for doctors, nurses

Nike has announced that it's planning to release a new shoe designed specifically for those in the medical field. (Nike)

Nike has announced that it's planning to release a new shoe designed specifically for those in the medical field.

Nike has announced that it's planning to release a new shoe designed specifically for those in the medical field.



The company says the Nike Air Zoom Pulse is for "everyday heroes: nurses, doctors, home health providers and others who work tirelessly to support patients."

The shoe will feature a durable outsole, an elastic strap to keep the heel secure and a laceless face with a protective coating which will make it easy to clean.

Nike has announced that it's planning to release a new shoe designed specifically for those in the medical field.



Nike says it's not uncommon for nurses to walk approximately four to five miles and sit for less than an hour during their 12-hour shift.

The company says the design of the shoe aims to tackle those challenges.

Although the shoe was designed for nurses, doctors, home health providers, it can be bought and enjoyed by everybody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionnikeshoesfashionnursesdoctors
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FASHION
Jennifer Nettles calls for gender equality with CMAs dress
Gear Up For Fall With A Nordstrom Rack Shopping Spree
Homegrown jewelry designer offers 6abc viewers special discount
'Jesus shoes' with holy water soles sell out in minutes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
Philly Fire Dept. investigating reports of odor in the city
Death of teacher found in Brandywine River classified as homicide
Police: 2-year-old's death was a homicide, no arrests
New HBO series begins filming in Coatesville
American teacher found dead in Dominican Republic
Show More
NJ lawmakers to take up ban on flavored e-cigarettes
Police: Mayor-elect target of racist, sexist messages at home
Jury deliberations continue in Sean Kratz murder trial
AccuWeather: Less Wind, Not As Cold Today
Puppy named Narwhal born with tail on his head
More TOP STORIES News