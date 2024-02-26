Oscars fashion through the years: Every dress worn by every best actress winner

LOS ANGELES -- The Oscars are just as much about the red carpet fashion as they are about the awards.

From Audrey Hepburn's white floral Givenchy dress to Cher's sheer Bob Mackie ensemble, looks from best actress winner have cemented themselves in fashion history.

RELATED: Looking back at some of the most iconic, unexpected moments in Oscars history

Check out every gown worn by a best actress winner at the Oscars since the awards began in 1929 in the gallery below, and see more highlights in the video above.

VIDEO: Oscars fashion through the years photos: Best Actress winners

Here are fashion highlights from Best Actress winners through the years.

Note: Katharine Hepburn, who won Best Actress in 1934, 1968, 1969 (in a tie) and 1982, never appeared at the Oscars to accept an award (she only ever made one appearance during the ceremony). Other actresses who were unable to attend: Joan Crawford (1945), Judy Holliday (1951), Vivien Leigh (1952), Anna Magnani (1956), Ingrid Bergman (1957), Sophia Loren (1962), Patricia Neal (1964) Elizabeth Taylor (1967), Maggie Smith (1970), Glenda Jackson (1971 and 1974) and Ellen Burstyn (1975).