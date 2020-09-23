29-pound cat 'Lasagna' needs a family to help her slim down

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many people were worried about putting on a few pounds during the pandemic, but we're not just talking about humans.One overweight cat showed up at ACCT Philly last weekend, and she could use some help shedding a few pounds.Lasagna, as shelter employees named her, was abandoned in a dog crate at the animal shelter in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section on Sunday.The chunky kitty weighs in at 29.5 lbs.While the weight is cute, it's not healthy for Lasagna. She could develop other health problems that could turn out to be significant.Shelter employees say her weight has made her stiff when she walks and she is currently unable to properly groom herself."She's unfortunately very overweight, which can create a lot of medical issues, so we are hoping to find her a wonderful home that can help her lose the weight. She's very sweet, but she really does need to find a home that can help her lose the weight so she can be a healthy and happy cat," said Sarah Barnett, ACCT's director of development and communications.ACCT Philly's budget was cut by nearly a million dollars so if you're not able to adopt Lasagna, they do welcome financial contributions.