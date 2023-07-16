Pedestrian killed, child injured after 2-car crash in Philadelphia

The second car that was struck then lost control and hit a female pedestrian and a young child.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a two-car crash killed a pedestrian and injured a child on Saturday night.

Officers said it happened around 10 p.m. at Bustleton Avenue and Rennard Street in the city's Somerton neighborhood.

According to police, one car ran a red light while traveling southbound on Bustleton Avenue and struck another car.

Officers say the pedestrian was killed and the child was taken to the hospital.

The child's condition is unknown at this time.

It is unclear if any arrests were made.