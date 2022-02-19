Woman, child killed in crash that split SUV in half in Bear, Delaware

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police say a 31-year-old Newark woman and a 7-year-old boy were killed in a crash that split an SUV in two.A Kia Sorento pulling out from Holly Avenue onto eastbound Route 40 in the Bear area on Thursday night entered the path of a Dodge Charger.Police say the collision split the Kia in half and a 7-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl were ejected.Police say the boy died on the scene and the girl was in critically injured.The woman driving the Kia was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.The Dodge driver, an 18-year-old Landsdowne, Pennsylvania, man, was taken to a hospital, where he's in stable condition.Police say it appears the driver of the Dodge was speeding before the crash.The names of those involved have not been released.