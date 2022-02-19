Woman, child killed in crash that split SUV in half in Bear, Delaware

A Kia Sorento pulling out from Holly Avenue onto eastbound Route 40 in the Bear area on Thursday night entered the path of a Dodge Charger.
Police say the collision split the Kia in half and a 7-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl were ejected.
Police say the boy died on the scene and the girl was in critically injured.
The woman driving the Kia was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The Dodge driver, an 18-year-old Landsdowne, Pennsylvania, man, was taken to a hospital, where he's in stable condition.
Police say it appears the driver of the Dodge was speeding before the crash.
The names of those involved have not been released.