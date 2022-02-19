car crash

Woman, child killed in crash that split SUV in half in Bear, Delaware

Police say it appears the driver of the Dodge was speeding before the crash.
BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police say a 31-year-old Newark woman and a 7-year-old boy were killed in a crash that split an SUV in two.

A Kia Sorento pulling out from Holly Avenue onto eastbound Route 40 in the Bear area on Thursday night entered the path of a Dodge Charger.

Police say the collision split the Kia in half and a 7-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl were ejected.

Police say the boy died on the scene and the girl was in critically injured.

The woman driving the Kia was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Dodge driver, an 18-year-old Landsdowne, Pennsylvania, man, was taken to a hospital, where he's in stable condition.

Police say it appears the driver of the Dodge was speeding before the crash.

The names of those involved have not been released.

