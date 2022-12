The flames were so intense, firefighters had to evacuate the home two different times.

DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Crews are investigating a deadly house fire that claimed the life of a person with a disability.

It happened just after midnight on Sunday on the 600 block of Sharon Avenue in Darby Township.

Officials had no comment on any other injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.