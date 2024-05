Woman killed in house fire in Bethlehem, Pa.

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A fire in the Lehigh Valley has claimed a woman's life.

Flames charred the upper floor of a home in the 900 block of Broadway in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The fire happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived, they saw a leg sticking out of the window. They climbed to free that person, but it was too late.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.