Officials: At least one dead after row-home fire in Nicetown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead after a row-home fire in the Nicetown section of the city.

It happened Saturday just before 10 a.m. on the 2000 block of Rowan Street.

Dispatchers received a call stating that there was a fire and that people may be trapped inside the home.

Firefighters quickly responded to the scene and put the fire out within minutes.

When crews arrived on scene, they were met with a man suffering from severe burns and smoke inhalation.

He was taken to Temple University hospital where he is in unstable condition.

While searching the rest of the home, firefighters found a woman on the second floor of the home.

She was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene.

The Philadelphia Fire Department tweeted:

A heartbreaking morning in Nicetown despite the rescue efforts of our firefighters and EMS responding to Rowan Street. Please keep the community and our members in your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/XG7u7dy7Gk

— Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) October 29, 2022

This is an on-going investigation with the Philadelphia Fire Department.