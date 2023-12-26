The 15-year-old was hit 10 times and died at the hospital.

New video released of gunmen in fatal shooting of 15-year-old in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released a new video of one of the gunmen wanted for fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy.

It happened in the city's Summerdale section back on March 13.

Police say several people approached two victims, who were walking near the 6100 block of Algon Street.

The video shows one of the suspects open fire.

Anyone with information on the gunman is urged to call police.