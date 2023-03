Police say the male victim was shot five times in the torso and five times in the leg.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 15-year-old is dead after he was shot multiple times on Monday afternoon in the Summerdale section of Philadelphia.

The shooting happened shortly after noon in the 6100 block of Algon Avenue.

Police say the male victim was shot five times in the torso and five times in the leg.

He was rushed to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

