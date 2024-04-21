Friends, family honor 17-year-old killed in Delaware County crash with vigil

Witnesses said the driver in this crash initially left the scene but returned shortly after.

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County community came together on Saturday night to honor the life of a local teen who was killed in a car crash earlier this week.

In just 17 years, Damien Hocker left a lifelong impact in Ridley Township and beyond, especially on his friends.

"He was a great person," said Patience Dorell. "Always brought light to every situation."

17-year-old Damien Hocker

"Damien was a very sweet, kind, loving person," added Kyla Banks. "He was always there for everybody at the hardest times."

Hocker was walking home from the gym Tuesday night when police said he was struck and killed by a vehicle on West MacDade Boulevard and Fairview Road in Ridley Township.

Witnesses said the driver initially left the scene but returned shortly after. Police said the driver was interviewed and later released.

Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in Ridley Township, Delaware County

Friends and family shared endless memories of Hocker through tears and some laughter at a candlelight vigil at Ridley Park Lake Saturday night.

"He was loving, caring," said Hocker's brother, Bryant Colp. "Whenever he loved something, he wouldn't let go of it."

Colp said his brother had a passion for music and fitness.

Friends recalled how heartbroken they were upon hearing that Hocker was killed.

"I just dropped on the floor and I just bawled," said Dorell. "I don't think I've ever hurt so much in my life."

In light of the immense tragedy, Hocker's family says they have been supported by the tight-knit community.

"Our house hasn't been quiet once," said Colp. "We've had people in and out, and I think that's helped."

As well as finding strength in these moments, loved ones stood together and supported each other as they honored their beloved Hocker.

Vigil held for Damien Hocker in Ridley Township, Delaware County

"Everyone's staying strong for him, and we'll always remember him for the kind and courageous person he was," said Kyle Luner.

"I hope he's looking down and watching us gather to be here for him," said Banks.

Hocker also saved several lives as an organ donor when he died, officials say.

As of Saturday night, it is unclear if the driver in this incident has been charged. Anyone with information on the crash should contact the police.