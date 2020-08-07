Fatal shooting under investigation in Delaware County after 2 found shot in car

TRAINER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A car with two gunshot victims inside was found in Trainer, Delaware County early Friday morning, a mile from the scene of the shooting in Chester, police said.The 911 call came in around 4:45 a.m.Police say the shooting took place in Chester, near 9th and Wilson, with the shooter firing multiple gunshots into the vehicle.The victims drove away, calling 911.Emergency responders pinged the victim's phone and discovered the car in Trainer.Investigators circled the car, which came to a stop at 9th and Chestnut streets. There were bullet holes in the vehicle, police said.The driver was rushed to the hospital and into surgery and the passenger died on the scene.The shooting is under investigation. It's unclear if police have information on any suspects.