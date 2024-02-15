Officers have not yet released the victim's identity.

83-year-old woman stabbed to death on Philadelphia porch after altercation

Philadelphia police are investigating after an 83-year-old woman was fatally stabbed on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia police are investigating after an 83-year-old woman was fatally stabbed on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia police are investigating after an 83-year-old woman was fatally stabbed on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia police are investigating after an 83-year-old woman was fatally stabbed on Wednesday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after an 83-year-old woman was stabbed to death on the porch of her North Philadelphia home Wednesday night.

Officers first responded to the scene around 8 p.m. on the 2900 block of North 27th Street.

Upon arrival, police found a woman stabbed once in the neck on the front porch of her home.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators looked inside the home but believe whatever happened occurred on the front porch.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small

"It is not an enclosed porch. It's an open porch, so we did find numerous cameras in close proximity that may have recorded what occurred on this front porch," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Officers told Action News there was an altercation on the victim's porch before the stabbing.

Investigators searching for a possible suspect in the area identified a 47-year-old man.

Just after 9 p.m., officers declared a barricade situation at the scene. Roughly an hour later, SWAT officers approached the front door of the neighboring home and took a man into custody.

It is unclear if the man is connected to the stabbing.

Officers have not yet released the victim's identity. Authorities are speaking with the victim's family and searching for a possible motive.

Small says firefighters were also on the scene due to a reported smell of natural gas, but firefighters don't believe there's any danger.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker