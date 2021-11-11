Man stabbed to death in Philadelphia, teen taken into custody

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a teenager stabbed a 42-year-old man to death during an apparent domestic dispute.It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 900 block of East Locust Avenue in the East Germantown section of the city.Officers on patrol in the area came upon the altercation, which police also called a fight.When the officers exited their vehicle, they found the victim lying on the street suffering from a stab wound to the chest.The 42-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police located a 16-year-old male suspect at the scene.The teen was taken into custody for questioning by homicide detectives."At this time, we believe the 16-year-old perpetrator does know this 42-year-old victim. We believe the motive may be domestic-related," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said.Police confiscated a knife found near the victim.