Father killed, adult son in critical condition after Strawberry Mansion shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was killed and his adult son was critically wounded in a shooting in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section.Police said both were shot in front of their house.The gunfire erupted along the 2300 block of North 30th Street shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday.Police said a 54-year-old man was shot in the back and later died at the hospital.His 22-year-old son was shot in the neck and shoulder.He is in critical condition.Police found 22 shell casings at the scene.There is no word on suspects or a motive.