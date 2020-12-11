PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was killed and his adult son was critically wounded in a shooting in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section.
Police said both were shot in front of their house.
The gunfire erupted along the 2300 block of North 30th Street shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police said a 54-year-old man was shot in the back and later died at the hospital.
His 22-year-old son was shot in the neck and shoulder.
He is in critical condition.
Police found 22 shell casings at the scene.
There is no word on suspects or a motive.
Father killed, adult son in critical condition after Strawberry Mansion shooting
FATAL SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News