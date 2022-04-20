Former Camden elementary school principal honored as National Life Changer of the Year

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An elementary school in Camden honored a former principal for her hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.Fatihah Abdur-Rahman received the National Life Changer of the Year award.Students and staff at Forest Hill Elementary School cheered for the former principal during Wednesday's surprise celebration.The educator was recognized for going above and beyond to address her students' emotional needs during online learning."I tell you like I told my children and my students - prove them wrong. Prove them wrong. What you are doing today, your i-Ready achievement, you showing up is proving them wrong," she said.Abdur-Rahman was selected as a top-five award winner out of more than 850 nominees in education across the country.