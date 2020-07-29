"Fawn Barn" sends rescued baby deer back to the wild

Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Phillies visiting clubhouse staffer tests positive for virus
Philly school leaders give more details on all-virtual plan
Both in-person, hybrid models for Philly Archdiocesan schools
Eagles' Lane Johnson tests positive for COVID-19
Philly community upset after exotic dancers hold event at park
6 arrested for vandalizing police vehicles during Philadelphia unrest
Train derails on Arizona bridge that collapses, catches fire
Show More
2 killed, 2 injured in Wilmington shooting
Trenton police chase ends in crash, 6 officers injured
New details revealed after woman found dead in trunk
Community remembers 18-year-old murdered in Abington Twp.
Eagles WR Marquise Goodwin opts out of season
More TOP STORIES News