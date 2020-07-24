Health & Fitness

87 hand sanitizer products recalled due to methanol, FDA warns

87 different hand sanitizers are now being recalled because they've tested positive for a toxic chemical called methanol, or wood alcohol.

The Food and Drug Administration expanded its list of hand sanitizers with methanol contamination this week.

View the full list from the FDA here.



The FDA said the substance can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested. It can cause short- and long-term health problems, and be potentially life-threatening if ingested.

"The agency is aware of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol that has led to recent adverse events including blindness, hospitalizations and death," the FDA has said.

Earlier this month, the agency reported seeing an increase in hand sanitizers that are labeled to contain ethanol, but have actually tested positive for methanol contamination.

Voluntary recalls have been issued, but some products may still be found on store shelves.

RELATED VIDEO: How to stay safe when going out in public for essentials such as food, gas
EMBED More News Videos

Amid the coronavirus emergency, people are being urged to limit the time they spend in public. But there are essential items that consumers may have to leave their house for.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfdaproduct recallsbusinesscoronavirusu.s. & worldhygiene
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ESPN: Phillies vs. Yankees postponed, more Marlins test positive
Pa. health secretary responds to acts of LGBTQ harassment
Community remembers Morgan McCaffery
Philly officials delay start of indoor dining to Sept. 1
AMBER ALERT issued for missing 2-year-old in Delaware
Pennsylvania reports more than 1,100 new virus cases
Emmy nominations 2020: 'Watchmen' leads with 26 nods
Show More
LIVE: AG Barr testifies at much-anticipated House hearing
Dashcam Video: Good Samaritans pull driver from burning car
2 shootings within hours on same city block
Pedestrian struck in Evesham Township
AccuWeather Alert: Heat Advisory, Spotty Strong Storms Today
More TOP STORIES News