South Philadelphia's FDR Park transforms into Tinseltown for the 'ultimate holiday experience'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- FDR Park in South Philadelphia has transformed into Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular!

"We incorporated the natural landscape of the park into our holiday spectacular. As you can see, it's absolutely unbelievable with 2.5 million lights -- just the ultimate holiday experience here," said Mike Sulkes, who is known as the "Mayor of Tinsletown"

Sulkes gave 6abc a tour of land Wednesday morning and spoke about how this experience has grown since it first started in 2020.

"It started during the pandemic right across the street at the Wells Fargo Center and every year we've tried to make it bigger and better," Sulkes said.

You can warm up with a holiday drink and soak in the sparkling surroundings.

Gritty Claus visits on Fridays in December and Santa is a regular. But you'll want to buy tickets in advance because walk-up availability is limited.

"Santa is here every night taking photos. Mrs. Claus is here telling stories. It's the ultimate holiday experience," Sulkes said.

You can also strap on some skates - bring your own or rent them -- and hit the ice trail, where you can check out the lights from a different perspective.

When you're ready for shoes again, walk over to see the Philly Centric light sculptures.

"We have all our major sports teams. The "Love." We have a "Jawn" light statue at Tinseltown.

And be sure to grab a sled! The ice slide has expanded from last year with four lanes now, instead of two.

Whether you're looking for thrills, the sites or the lights -- there's fun for all.

For more information or to get tickets, visit the Tinseltown website.