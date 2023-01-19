Man shot by security officer outside Philadelphia courthouse had knife, makeshift body armor

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Anthony Lombardo remains hospitalized and in federal custody.

Anthony Lombardo, 44, of Bristol, Pennsylvania, has been charged with attempting to murder and forcibly assault, intimidate, and interfere with, a federal law enforcement officer.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials have identified the knife-wielding man who was shot by a security officer outside of the federal courthouse in Philadelphia on Tuesday morning.

Anthony Lombardo, 44, of Bristol, Pennsylvania, has been charged with attempting to murder and forcibly assault, intimidate, and interfere with, a federal law enforcement officer.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Lombardo remains hospitalized and in federal custody.

According to a spokesperson with the U.S. Marshals Service, the incident began at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on 7th Street when a minivan was illegally parked near the building.

When the security officer approached the minivan, officials said Lombardo got out of the vehicle and approached the officer with a large kitchen knife in his right hand.

The officer fired his gun, hitting Lombardo.

Officials said he fell to the ground and dropped his knife. But then, he started grabbing at an unknown object inside one of the sleeves of his shirt. The officer shot him again.

Lombardo was wearing makeshift body armor during the attack, officials said.

He was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital.

The officer, who has not been identified, is contracted through Walden Security. He's one of about 64 supplemental security officers working at the U.S. Courthouse.

The investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker