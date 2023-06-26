FBI Special Agent Jacqueline Maguire talks cyber security, distrust in law enforcement, I95 reopens

FBI Special Agent in Charge Jacqueline Maguire talks public distrust in law enforcement and how her office plans to thwart crime in the city.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards interviewed Newsmaker Philadelphia FBI Special Agent in Charge Jacqueline Maguire on a variety of topics surrounding the rule of law.

They discussed cyber security, specifically in regards to teens and 'sextortion' crimes, and the growing issues of mistrust in the federal law enforcement. Also, Maguire talks about how her office is working to thwart crime in the Philadelphia region.

Then, the panelists continued the conversation on the escalating issues of distrust of governmental law enforcement and how it continues to erode the Democratic values in the country.

They also discussed the impressive efforts of the local, state and federal officials all working together to re-open the I-95 corridor in record time, U.S. Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester announcing her run for Senator of Delaware, and how the PA State House passed a bill to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026.

Will Pennsylvania remain competitive on wages compared to its neighboring states?

Get the 'Inside Story" with this week's panel of Nia Meeks, Christine Flowers, Larry Platt and Brian Tierney.