Driver wounded after someone opens fire on his Jeep in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The driver of a bullet-riddled Jeep survived an onslaught of gunfire in Philadelphia's Feltonville section.The victim was already at the hospital by the time police arrived on the 4800 block of Whitaker Avenue at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.The Jeep came to a rest on the curb with the engine still running.It was filled with boxes. One had the designer label "Dior."Police interviewed the victim at Temple University Hospital where he is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.He said he was driving when someone fired at least 20 bullets into the Jeep.Police say they found a handgun in the victim's Jeep, and believe someone fired back at the gunman from inside the vehicle.Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.