26-year-old brother of rapper Fetty Wap shot, killed in New Jersey

PATERSON, New Jersey -- Rapper Fetty Wap's 26-year-old brother was shot and killed in New Jersey.The rapper posted a tribute to his Instagram story on Sunday morning."Love you Twy...Really Missin you kidd but I see you brought the sun out today i'ma pour sum up for you today," he wrote.Officials say they responded to a shooting Thursday night around 9 p.m. near 187 Lawrence St.The victim, 26-year-old Twyshon Depew, was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center by a private vehicle after he suffered a gunshot wound.Police say he died of his injuries at 11 p.m.The investigation is active and ongoing.The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information to call 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.