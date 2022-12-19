WATCH LIVE

Fighter jet escorts plane out of restricted airspace over Philadelphia area

There were flight restrictions in place at the time, as President Joe Biden was in Delaware.

6abc Digital Staff
Monday, December 19, 2022 5:39PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It seems like most residents in the Philadelphia area heard a fighter jet fly over the city around 9:20 a.m. Monday.

According to NORAD, an F-15 fighter aircraft responded to a Cessna plane that entered a Temporary Flight Restricted area without proper clearance over Wilmington, Delaware.

President Joe Biden was in Delaware at the time.

The low-flying jet caught a lot of people off guard.

"I didn't see anything, but it sounded like a plane was actually about to crash land," said Michelle Crutchley.

"I got a little nervous because I didn't know where it was coming from. It sounded like some large thing above us, so it was a little scary," said Katie Aikins.

Officials said the aircraft exited the restricted airspace shortly after.

