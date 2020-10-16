Society

Film crews return to Philadelphia, boosting the economy and spirits

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You may have noticed more film crews filling the streets of Philadelphia lately.

With production resuming, jobs are coming back, along with some tourism, excitement, and energy.

The lights, camera, and action are back in the city, or as many like to call it, 'Filmadelphia.'

Hollywood actor Adam Sandler and actress Queen Latifah were spotted in the city filming the Netflix film "Hustle."

"Everything that we're shooting right now is about Philadelphia, every single thing," said Sharon Pinkenson, executive director of the Greater Philadelphia Film Office." We are not doubling for New York, though I love that. We're taking that business. We're creating the jobs here."

Pinkenson says these are signs of life, a sort of rebirth in the city.

"We have more than 1,000 people working right now," Pinkenson added.

Kate Winslet is also in the city filming HBO's Mare of Easttown, where she plays a detective in Delaware County.

"'Mare' is short for 'Mary,' so it's very Philadelphia. It's very, Delaware County," said Pinkenson.

All of these crews are hiring people, renting locations, eating in city restaurants, and staying in Philadelphia hotels.

The Greater Philadelphia Film Office also lost all of its funding this year, but Pinkenson says they're fighting to keep this going, especially knowing how critical this business is right now.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiamoviesocietymovie newscommunity
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer risks his life to save suicidal man in Atlantic City
Avalanche of early votes is transforming the 2020 election
'I was left for dead': Germantown woman survives hit-and-run
Preparations underway as fans return for Sunday's Eagles game
FBI searches headquarters of Local 98 in Philadelphia
Fact check: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in the non-debate
14-year-old recognized for COVID-19 treatment research
Show More
Crews begin to dismantle Philadelphia encampment
Police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Mount Holly
Pfizer: Mid-November earliest it can seek COVID vaccine OK
AccuWeather: Drier, but chilly weekend ahead
Man says he was assaulted by encampment resident
More TOP STORIES News