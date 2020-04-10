Coronavirus

Coronavirus crisis: What you need to know about refunds for flights, cruises and concerts

Are you trying to get your money back from a planned event or trip canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic?

The U.S. government now says airlines must refund passengers whose flights were canceled or significantly delayed.

As for cruises, many companies are giving travelers the option of a 100% cash refund or putting the credit toward a future cruise, along with other incentives.

Allstate, American Family to return $800M to customers as people drive less amid COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Two insurance companies announced they will give back about $800 million to their auto insurance customers because people are driving far less during the coronavirus crisis


Movie theater subscription services are pausing billing.

If you had a wedding or special event planned, most venues will provide a refund -- but read your contract carefully to be sure.

Fans with tickets to concerts and shows should check the internet for information on cancelations, which will require a refund, or keep your ticket for a later date.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeconcertrefundbusinesscoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldairlinecruise ship
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Has CA developed 'herd immunity' to COVID-19?
Pa. reports nearly 20,000 total coronavirus cases; deaths top 400
What to know about your car as you stay at home
Father says Boris Johnson likely out of action for a while
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. reports nearly 20,000 total coronavirus cases; deaths top 400
Feds release $30 billion from stimulus bill for US health system
Mayor Jim Kenney's Open Letter to the City of Philadelphia
Inside ER during a COVID-19 outbreak
Person spread COVID-19 to as many as 15 others in Feb., CDC says
Raging forest fire burns 1,000 acres in N.J.
2 shot by police in Grays Ferry shootout, officials say
Show More
More than half of Americans now wear masks amid COVID-19 outbreak
AccuWeather: Windy and Chilly Today, Better This Weekend
U.S. 'days away' from widespread coronavirus antibody testing
Gas station clerk shot in Frankford
Jim Gardner talks to VP Mike Pence about COVID-19 threat in Philly
More TOP STORIES News