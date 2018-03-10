PERSONAL FINANCE

The IRS has more than $1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds, but deadline to file is nearing

EMBED </>More Videos

Didn't file a tax return in 2014? You could be owed a refund, but time is running out to claim it. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

Danny Clemens
WASHINGTON --
If you didn't file your taxes from 2014, time is running out to claim your share of more than $1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds from that year.

According to the IRS, more than a million people living in all 50 states are owed a median refund of $847.

In a news release, IRS commissioner David Kautter pointed out that students and part-time workers are among those due a refund who are likely to have overlooked filing a return.

In addition to a refund of taxes withheld, many low- and moderate-income workers may also be eligible for more than $6,000 through the Earned Income Tax Credit, according to the agency.

For those owed a refund, there is no penalty for filing a late return. By law, 2014 returns must be postmarked by April 17, 2018. Unclaimed refund money becomes the property of the U.S. Treasury after that date.

In order to receive a 2014 refund, taxpayers must have filed for 2015 and 2016 -- otherwise, the IRS may choose to withhold their refund until all filings are brought up to date.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financeIRStaxesgovernmentmoneypersonal financeu.s. & worldinternal revenue service
PERSONAL FINANCE
What's the Deal: Teaching college students about building credit
Rare coin fetches $4.56 million at auction in Philly
Consumer Reports: Mobile peer-to-peer payment services
New Jersey woman hits casino's largest online slots jackpot
Mega Millions jackpot at $522 million for drawing tonight
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News