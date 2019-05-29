Personal Finance

Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $444M

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $444 million after Tuesday's winning numbers drawing yielded no winner.

The jackpot for Tuesday's drawing was $418 million with a cash option of $263.3 million. The winning numbers were: 9-21-34-42-50 Mega Ball: 21

RELATED: How does the lottery jackpot grow so high?
EMBED More News Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?



The $444 million jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing comes with a cash option of $281.1 million.

RELATED: 10 largest jackpots in history

EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions.



Overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.

RELATED: Lottery jackpots: Things to consider if you win

Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financejackpotu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
RELATED
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornado leaves path of destruction in Morgantown
Phillies' Herrera charged with simple assault in Atlantic City
AccuWeather: More Strong Thunderstorms This Afternoon and Evening
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $418M jackpot
Accused ringleader pleads not guilty in NJ GoFundMe scam
1 dead, 5 injured in Trenton shooting
Cancer survivor from Voorhees wins in his MLB debut
Show More
Former youth coach pleads guilty to child sex assault
Counselors deployed to Garnet Valley MS following death of former teacher
NJ officials gather to discuss gun violence
Police: Girl found with live ammo prompts lockdown at Philly school
North Wildwood police searching for sexual assault suspect
More TOP STORIES News