Coronavirus

Stimulus checks calculator: How much should you expect to get under the coronavirus stimulus bill passed by Congress

By Grace Manthey and John Kelly
The vast majority of Americans are set to get direct payments from the federal government as early as next month under a $2.2 trillion economic rescue package passed by the U.S. House today in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The stimulus bill provides money and other relief to companies and workers hit hardest by the sudden economic trouble that has followed the outbreak. Among them: direct payments of $1,200 to individual taxpayers, with $500 for additional children, following a complex formula that reduces payments for those earning higher incomes.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

Using the guidelines spelled out in the bill, we're providing a calculator to help you figure out the amount that you're likely to receive.



Click here to launch the calculator in a new window.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financehealthpersonal financecoronavirusgovernmentfinancecongress
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Apple launches new screening app and website for COVID-19
Stocks drop, but hold on to weekly gains after a big rally
Pa. coronavirus cases jump by more than 500; 22 total deaths
Trump signs $2.2T coronavirus package after swift congressional votes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia reaches deal with Temple University for hospital space
New Jersey reports 27 additional deaths, bringing total to 108
Pa. coronavirus cases jump by more than 500; 22 total deaths
Trump signs $2.2T coronavirus package after swift congressional votes
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
2nd COVID-19 death reported in Delaware
Longtime Philadelphia flight attendant dies from COVID-19
Show More
Wawa suspending made-to-order food in Philly over COVID-19
AccuWeather: Damp Start, Nice Afternoon Today. Rain On Saturday.
What heart patients should know about coronavirus
Man lost mom to COVID-19, forced to say goodbye via FaceTime
Family makes urgent appeal for plasma from recovered COVID-19 patient
More TOP STORIES News