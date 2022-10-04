Fiori Rosso, Bierhaul, Fire Nashville Hot Chicken offer variety outside the city

Fiori Rosso, Bierhaul, and Fire Nashville Hot Chicken are new must-try eating options outside the city.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three new spots from newcomers and established names of the dining scene bring very different offerings to the Philly suburbs.

In Bryn Mawr, James Beard veteran Marc Vetri opened his first Italian steakhouse with Fiori Rosso.

Steaks as large as 40 ounces are on the menu with vegetables and sides meant to be shared.

At Bierhaul, a stone house from the 1700s has been converted into a European-styled beer hall and garden.

The owners hail from Ireland and France and wanted to create what they were used to. They have done that at this sprawling space in Thornton which includes a patio and outdoor space for family fun.

Fire Nashville Hot Chicken is a newcomer to West Chester, offering authentic hot chicken sandwiches and more, using techniques and ingredients learned by the owners after repeated trips to Nashville.

All items are cooked to order, including spice levels to personal taste.

Fiore Rosso | Facebook | Instagram

915 W. Lancaster Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010

484-380-2059

Bierhaul | Facebook | Instagram

341 Thornton Road, Thornton, PA 19373

610-550-3440

Fire Nashville Hot Chicken | Facebook | Instagram

126 East Gay Street, West Chester, PA 19382

484-947-5199