Fire & Ice: Firefighting efforts leave ice-covered cars, roads

Fires turn to ice in frigid temps: Sarah Bloomquist reports on Action News at 5 p.m., January 21, 2019

By
OLD CITY (WPVI) --
Firefighters across the region have not only had to deal with intense flames, but also the bitter cold while battling fires the past few days.

The 300 block of North Front Street in the Old City section of Philadelphia is encased in thick ice. It's the result of a weekend fire that flared up again late Sunday night forcing firefighters to return and pour water on the flames in the freezing cold.

"I feel bad for those neighbors. You have to dig your car out. It's enough trouble getting your car started in this cold weather." said neighbor Anthony DellaPia.

In Germantown, three people were injured during a fire at an apartment building.

The fire started around 11:30 p.m. Monday along the 5700 block of Morris Street in the 6-floor apartment building.

The trees surrounding the building turned to icicles, and cars parked on the street were covered in ice, after firefighters doused the building with water to put out the flames.

3 injured in Germantown fire. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on January 22, 2019.


In Trenton, firefighters were called out to fight both flames and the elements Sunday night.

A two-alarm fire broke out and the water used to fight the flames left behind all kinds of ice on the unit block of Walker Alley in Trenton.

A cold and bitter night also made fighting a house fire more difficult in Salem, New Jersey.

The fire broke out around 8 p.m. Monday on the 200 block of Sinnickson Street.

Firefighters battle cold, fire in Salem. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 22, 2019.



Meanwhile in Stanton, Delaware, firefighters battled a blaze on the 4500 block of Rosyln Drive.

It started around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the upper floor of a single family home.

Firefighters fight fire in Stanton, Del. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 22, 2019.



Back on Front Street, neighbors wondered whether all the ice did damage to the cars and if the building might be at risk of collapse.

"The fire department was here for two days, so I assume they know what they're doing," said neighbor Mike O'Connell.

There is no indication city officials are concerned about any collapse. The road remains open to traffic.

