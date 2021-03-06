PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dozens of residents were forced out into the cold early Saturday morning in Center City.
Firefighters were called to the 2900 block of Chestnut Street around 4 a.m. for an apartment fire.
Firefighters found heavy smoke conditions on the 31st, 32nd and 33rd floors.
Officials say a trash fire in the basement sent smoke billowing up the trash chute and into the upper floors.
No injuries were reported.
Center City apartment fire sends residents out into the cold
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More