Center City apartment fire sends residents out into the cold

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dozens of residents were forced out into the cold early Saturday morning in Center City.Firefighters were called to the 2900 block of Chestnut Street around 4 a.m. for an apartment fire.Firefighters found heavy smoke conditions on the 31st, 32nd and 33rd floors.Officials say a trash fire in the basement sent smoke billowing up the trash chute and into the upper floors.No injuries were reported.