Apartment fire claims the life of one victim, leaves two others injured in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead and two others injured after an apartment fire in Southwest Philadelphia.Flames broke out just after 7 a.m. Saturday on the 8500 block of Lindbergh Boulevard.Fire officials say they arrived to heavy fire conditions showing from the first floor of the building.Authorities say victims on the second floor managed to escape by jumping from windows to safety.The two injured victims were taken to Presbyterian Hospital, their conditions are not known.Officials say eleven people have been displaced by the fire.No word what sparked the blaze.