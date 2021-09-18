fatal fire

Apartment fire claims the life of one victim, leaves two others injured in Southwest Philadelphia

EMBED <>More Videos

Fire leaves one dead, two hurt in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead and two others injured after an apartment fire in Southwest Philadelphia.

Flames broke out just after 7 a.m. Saturday on the 8500 block of Lindbergh Boulevard.

Fire officials say they arrived to heavy fire conditions showing from the first floor of the building.

Authorities say victims on the second floor managed to escape by jumping from windows to safety.

The two injured victims were taken to Presbyterian Hospital, their conditions are not known.

Officials say eleven people have been displaced by the fire.

No word what sparked the blaze.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southwest philadelphiafatal fireapartment fire
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL FIRE
1 killed in Delaware County house fire; crews search for cause
1 person dead after house fire in Mercer Co.
Husband, wife killed in fire; man injured trying to rescue victims
One dead after house fire in Trenton
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Warm And Humid
Video shows 4 suspects sought in fatal beating at Pat's Steaks
Police: Shooting leaves 1 man wounded at Concord Mall in Del.
Grocery stores among industries seeing supply chain issues
FDA panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk
Judge rules in fatal love triangle life insurance dispute
Man charged with murder after ex-wife's body found along trail
Show More
2-bottle purchase limit at Pa. liquor stores | See list of products
Dangerous conditions for inmates, staff due to guard shortages
Wells Fargo Center parking lots to stop accepting cash
Young girl shot multiple times while in vehicle near Chester market
Investigation reveals Kabul airstrike targeted wrong vehicle
More TOP STORIES News