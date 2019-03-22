Fire at Philly airport parking lot damages 5 cars

A fire at the economy parking lot at Philadelphia International Airport damaged five vehicles.
A photo taken by an Action News viewers shows flames engulfing one of the cars.
The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Friday.
The fire marshal says a mechanical problem in one of the vehicles sparked the fire, and the heat impacted nearby cars.
Most of the damage is considered minimal.
No injuries have been reported.
