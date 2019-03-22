philadelphia international airport

Fire at Philly airport parking lot damages 5 cars

EMBED <>More Videos

Fire damages 5 cars at Philly airport parking lot. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 22, 2019.

A fire at the economy parking lot at Philadelphia International Airport damaged five vehicles.

A photo taken by an Action News viewers shows flames engulfing one of the cars.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

The fire marshal says a mechanical problem in one of the vehicles sparked the fire, and the heat impacted nearby cars.

Most of the damage is considered minimal.

No injuries have been reported.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentsairport newsphilly newsfirephiladelphia international airport
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
PHL sees flight delays, cancellations at height of storm
Travel groups praise deal on shutdown after flight delays
South Philly emergency market sees long line of federal workers
Airport collecting donations for federal workers during shutdown
TOP STORIES
Nation's first supervised injection site may get a lease in Philly
Suspected case of mumps at Abington High School
Fishtown home damaged due to faulty construction collapses in rain
2 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan, US forces say
$1M Powerball ticket sold at West Deptford ShopRite
2 tractor trailers crash on I-95, damage median
AccuWeather: Windy, Some More Showers Today
Show More
Mom to daughter as she's choked to death: It's 'OK to go'
'Terrified' teachers shot with pellets during active shooter drill
How $38 Million In Cocaine Was Seized at Port of Philadelphia
Customer robs Germantown bar, kills employee; suspect at large
'GOT' actress Emilia Clarke says she's had 2 aneurysms
More TOP STORIES News