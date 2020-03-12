2-alarm fire damages business, apartments in Allentown; No word on injuries

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A two-alarm fire caused damage to a building that houses a business and apartments in Allentown on Thursday morning.
Crews arrived at the 800 block of North 8th Street to fight the flames at about 1:15 a.m.
Officials said everyone inside the building was able to get out safely, and there was no immediate word on injuries.
No information about a cause was available.
