2-alarm fire damages business, apartments in Allentown; No word on injuries

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A two-alarm fire caused damage to a building that houses a business and apartments in Allentown on Thursday morning.

Crews arrived at the 800 block of North 8th Street to fight the flames at about 1:15 a.m.

Officials said everyone inside the building was able to get out safely, and there was no immediate word on injuries.

No information about a cause was available.
