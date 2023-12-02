Man found dead after fire in Southwest Philadelphia

WATCH LIVE

Saturday, December 2, 2023 2:47PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A deadly fire in Southwest Philadelphia is under investigation.

Firefighters were called out to a property on the 5200 block of Woodland Ave around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Philadelphia Fire Department says they arrived to find fire and heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the two-story dwelling.

The fire was placed under control at 6:48 a.m.

The body of a male was discovered on the second floor, according to officials.

His identity hasn't been released at this time.

The fire marshal is investigating how the fire started.

