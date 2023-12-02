Man found dead after fire in Southwest Philadelphia

Cause of deadly fire in Southwest Philadelphia under investigation
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A deadly fire in Southwest Philadelphia is under investigation.
Firefighters were called out to a property on the 5200 block of Woodland Ave around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
The Philadelphia Fire Department says they arrived to find fire and heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the two-story dwelling.
The fire was placed under control at 6:48 a.m.
The body of a male was discovered on the second floor, according to officials.
His identity hasn't been released at this time.
The fire marshal is investigating how the fire started.