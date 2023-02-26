Officials: Woman killed after fire inside apartment unit in Wynnefield

An elderly woman was killed in a fire inside an apartment unit in the Wynnefield section of Philadelphia.

Officials say the fire was reported inside a unit on the top floor.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An elderly woman was killed in a fire inside an apartment unit in the Wynnefield section of Philadelphia.

Firefighters responded to the Kearsley Square apartment building on the 2100 block of North 49th Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Kearsley Square is an age-restricted rental community on the Kearsley campus, adjacent to Kearsley Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.

Officials say the fire was reported inside a rental unit on the top floor.

By the time firefighters got there, Assistant Fire Chief Charles Walker says it was too late to save the resident inside.

The fire is being investigated by the Philadelphia Fire Department's Fire Marshal's Office.

According to the Kearsley Square property manager, Jennifer Sciarra, the fire was contained and quickly extinguished by the building's sprinkler system. There was no damage to any of the other apartments or to the adjacent building, Kearsley Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Kearsley Square and Kearsley Rehabilitation & Nursing Center are separate buildings.

In the statement, Sciarra wrote, "Let me begin by saying that our hearts and deepest condolences go out to the deceased's family members and loved ones...We thank the Philadelphia Fire Department for its rapid response, professionalism and support in this difficult situation."

The victim has not yet been identified.