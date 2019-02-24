Fire forces guests, including Penguins fans, out of Philly hotel

A fire forced guests, including some Pittsburgh Penguins fans, out of a Southwest Philadelphia hotel.Investigators tell Action News that an electrical malfunction caused smoke to fill part of the Embassy Suites at 90th Street and Bartram avenues in Eastwick just after midnight Sunday.Utilities in the hotel were shutoff while firefighters handled the call.Some of the evacuees were hockey fans still in their Penguins jerseys who had just come from sitting out in the rain at Lincoln Financial Field to watch their team play the Flyers.No injuries were reported.-----