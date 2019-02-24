Fire forces guests, including Penguins fans, out of Philly hotel

EMBED </>More Videos

Fire forces guest including Penguins fans out of hotel. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on February 24, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A fire forced guests, including some Pittsburgh Penguins fans, out of a Southwest Philadelphia hotel.

Investigators tell Action News that an electrical malfunction caused smoke to fill part of the Embassy Suites at 90th Street and Bartram avenues in Eastwick just after midnight Sunday.

Utilities in the hotel were shutoff while firefighters handled the call.

Some of the evacuees were hockey fans still in their Penguins jerseys who had just come from sitting out in the rain at Lincoln Financial Field to watch their team play the Flyers.

No injuries were reported.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newshotelfireAction News SportsPittsburgh PenguinsPhiladelphia FlyersSouthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
ESPN: Negotiations between Phils, Harper could be resolved by Tuesday
Bradley Cooper among Oscar noms with local ties
R. Kelly charged: A look back at key moments of the singer's life and career
Giroux scores OT winner to lead Flyers to victory at Linc
Police: Suspect linked to 9 sex assault incidents in South Philly
La Salle student says armed home invasion occurred 50 yards from campus
AccuWeather: A.M. Rain, Lots Of Clouds
Here are your Oscars 2019 nominees
Show More
How the voting works at the Oscars
Finishing touches made to Oscar sets night before big show
Human remains found after cargo plane crash in Chambers Co.
2 officers, 2 civilians injured in vehicle collision in SW Philadelphia
'Beale Street' tops Spirit Awards, Close wins best actress
More News