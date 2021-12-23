Fire tears through off-campus apartments near West Chester University

Pictured: Flames shooting into the air during a fire at an apartment building in West Goshen Twp. on December 23, 2021. David March

WEST GOSHEN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A fire heavily damaged an apartment building near West Chester University early Thursday morning.The fire was reported around 4:15 a.m. on the 700 block of S. Franklin Street in West Goshen Twp.Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting from a 2nd-story apartment.Video from Chopper 6 showed extensive damage to the building, with the roof completely burned away in some spots.The building is privately owned, Public Information Officer David March said, but is occupied by West Chester University students.Two firefighters were injured battling the blaze. One was treated at the scene, while the other was treated and released from the hospital.The cause of this fire remains under investigation.