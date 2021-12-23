fire

Fire tears through off-campus apartments near West Chester University

Video from Chopper 6 showed extensive damage to the building, with the roof completely burned away in some spots.
EMBED <>More Videos

Chopper 6 video of West Goshen Twp. fire scene

WEST GOSHEN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A fire heavily damaged an apartment building near West Chester University early Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 4:15 a.m. on the 700 block of S. Franklin Street in West Goshen Twp.

Pictured: Flames shooting into the air during a fire at an apartment building in West Goshen Twp. on December 23, 2021.

David March



Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting from a 2nd-story apartment.

Video from Chopper 6 showed extensive damage to the building, with the roof completely burned away in some spots.

The building is privately owned, Public Information Officer David March said, but is occupied by West Chester University students.

Two firefighters were injured battling the blaze. One was treated at the scene, while the other was treated and released from the hospital.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west goshen townshipwest chester universityfireapartment fire
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Supporters rally for Colorado trucker sentenced to 110 years in crash
'Major industrial accident' in Texas, sheriffs say
Petition for truck driver sentenced to 110 years exceeds 4M signatures
Woman hospitalized after Camden, NJ fire
TOP STORIES
5 in custody after congresswoman carjacked at FDR Park
Officers swarm vehicle as police chase ends in Philadelphia
Dole, Fresh Express packaged salads recalled over listeria outbreak
Pause prevents 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant from winning car
Yuengling accuses Bud Light of trampling on trademark
US adds Merck pill as 2nd easy-to-use drug against COVID-19
Supporters rally for Colorado trucker sentenced to 110 years in crash
Show More
Gritty saves Christmas for South Philly couple
How to find your local COVID-19 testing site
Biden tells ABC News 'yes' he'll run again
11-year-old saves student from choking, woman from fire all in 1 day
Arrests made in brutal road rage assault caught on video
More TOP STORIES News