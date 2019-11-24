Fire rips through Bensalem apartment building

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters in Bucks County are battling a blaze at an apartment complex Sunday morning,

The fire broke out just after 5 a.m. in the 3800 block of Bensalem Boulevard in Bensalem Township.

Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting though the roof of the two-story building.

Officials have evacuated several people from neighboring apartments while crews work to battle the blaze.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
