Fire rips through Bensalem apartment building

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters in Bucks County are battling a blaze at an apartment complex Sunday morning,The fire broke out just after 5 a.m. in the 3800 block of Bensalem Boulevard in Bensalem Township.Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting though the roof of the two-story building.Officials have evacuated several people from neighboring apartments while crews work to battle the blaze.