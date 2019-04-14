Fire rips through twin home in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters found a woman on the front lawn of a burning home in Germantown early Sunday morning.Officials said they saw her just as they arrived on the 5100 block of Newhall Street at around 1:45 a.m.The fire damaged the first and second floor of a twin home.The woman firefighters found is listed in stable condition in the hospital.Officials said she was not burned or suffering from smoke inhalation.According to officials, the woman is among eight people displaced by the blaze.