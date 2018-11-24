Fire tears through three-story home in Norristown

EMBED </>More Videos

Fire tears through three-story home in Norristown. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on November 24, 2018.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
The Thanksgiving holiday was marred Friday night when flames tore through a Montgomery County home.

Flames could be seen pouring out of an upper floor window as Chopper 6 flew above the scene on Haws Avenue near West Main Street in Norristown.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in the three-story home around 7:15 p.m. Friday.

The flames quickly spread to a neighboring home.

There were no reports of any injuries.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newshouse fire
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vineland girl wins pageants, plays football
Fight ends with gunfire at North Jersey mall
Black Friday shopping becomes contact sport at Victoria's Secret
Fire alarm causes scare at Miami mall
Stephen Curry involved in crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland
Minn. home explosion sends fireball into sky, injures 1
Chosen 300 serves day-after-Thanksgiving dinner
AccuWeather Alert: Climbing Out of the Cold, Rain Moves in Saturday
Show More
Shoppers hit the stores to get the best deals
Pupdates: Service Dog Graduation
12 confirmed cases of Adenovirus in Camden County
6abc Black Friday Playbook
Man camping out since Tuesday for Black Friday deals
More News