Fire tears through three-story home in Norristown

The Thanksgiving holiday was marred Friday night when flames tore through a Montgomery County home.Flames could be seen pouring out of an upper floor window as Chopper 6 flew above the scene on Haws Avenue near West Main Street in Norristown.Firefighters were called to the blaze in the three-story home around 7:15 p.m. Friday.The flames quickly spread to a neighboring home.There were no reports of any injuries.