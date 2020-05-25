Fire truck adorned with flag tips over in Plumstead Township, Bucks County

PLUMSTEAD TWP., Pennsylvania -- The truck tipped over shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday in the area 4040 Ferry Road.The view from Chopper 6 showed the truck on its side in a parking lot. The extended ladder was on the ground, stretched across the roadway. A large American flag was attached to the ladder.Officials say the truck was placed outside the fire company to display a flag over Route 611.When the crew went to reposition the truck the vehicle tipped over. The ladder struck a car on Route 611.Police confirm there are minor injuries, however they could not say how many people were hurt.Route 611 will be closed until a crane can arrive to remove the fire truck.