Fire truck adorned with flag tips over in Plumstead Township, Bucks County

PLUMSTEAD TWP., Pennsylvania -- The truck tipped over shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday in the area 4040 Ferry Road.

The view from Chopper 6 showed the truck on its side in a parking lot. The extended ladder was on the ground, stretched across the roadway. A large American flag was attached to the ladder.

Officials say the truck was placed outside the fire company to display a flag over Route 611.

When the crew went to reposition the truck the vehicle tipped over. The ladder struck a car on Route 611.

Police confirm there are minor injuries, however they could not say how many people were hurt.

Route 611 will be closed until a crane can arrive to remove the fire truck.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
plumstead townshipmemorial day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
AccuWeather: Nice Memorial Day, Even Warmer Tuesday
Latest coronavirus numbers for Philly, Pa., NJ and Del.
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Small Memorial Day ceremony onboard Battleship NJ
Family devastated following deadly hit-and-run in Juniata
Woman pulled from SUV, shot during carjacking: Police
Show More
Key employees in NJ could be laid off without more federal funds
White House bans travel to US from Brazil to limit COVID-19
Can hand sanitizer explode in a hot car? Expert weighs in
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
3 injured, hundreds displaced after apartment complex fire
More TOP STORIES News