PLUMSTEAD TWP., Pennsylvania -- The truck tipped over shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday in the area 4040 Ferry Road.
The view from Chopper 6 showed the truck on its side in a parking lot. The extended ladder was on the ground, stretched across the roadway. A large American flag was attached to the ladder.
Officials say the truck was placed outside the fire company to display a flag over Route 611.
When the crew went to reposition the truck the vehicle tipped over. The ladder struck a car on Route 611.
Police confirm there are minor injuries, however they could not say how many people were hurt.
Route 611 will be closed until a crane can arrive to remove the fire truck.
Fire truck adorned with flag tips over in Plumstead Township, Bucks County
