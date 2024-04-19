Fire truck catches fire inside Goodwill Fire Company station in Pottstown

The fire happened at the Goodwill Fire Company in Pottstown at 9:00 p.m. Thursday night.

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There's no word yet on how a fire truck caught fire inside of a fire station in Montgomery County.

It happened at 9:00 p.m. Thursday night at the Goodwill Fire Company on the 700 block of High Street in Pottstown.

Officials say crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames and contain it to that one truck.

However, there was smoke damage in two ambulances, a fire rehab unit, the Fire Police response unit and the bays.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.