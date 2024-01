Delaware firefighter charged with stealing nearly $40K from fire company

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware (WPVI) -- A New Castle County, Delaware firefighter is charged with stealing nearly $40,000 from his fire company.

Tyree Williams, 22, was arrested on January 16.

Authorities said he tampered with personal banking information in the computer payroll system of the Belvedere Fire Company in order to send former employees paychecks to his personal bank accounts.

Williams has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday.