Pa. firefighter goes home after months in Philadelphia hospital

Firefighter Shawn Menear has been hospitalized since a house fire in January left him with second and third-degree burns.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a special and emotional send-off for a heroic central Pennsylvania firefighter who has spent months recovering from burns.

Dozens of firefighters gathered at Magee Rehabilitation in Center City Philadelphia on Wednesday morning as Middletown volunteer firefighter Shawn Menear was discharged.

Menear has been in the facility since a house fire in January left him with second and third-degree burns.

Doctors say he has made great progress in his recovery.

More than 100 fire companies are escorted Menear back to his volunteer fire department in Middletown, Dauphin County.
