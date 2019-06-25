Firefighters battle two-alarm blaze at Philadelphia pharmacy, laundromat

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5363989" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over major fire in Juniata section of Philadelphia on June 25, 2019.

The two-alarm fire at Castor and Erie has been placed under control. About 45 apparatus & 100 members remain at the scene. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/YIhkjecsj2 — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) June 25, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a two-alarm blaze in the Juniata section of Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon.Firefighters responded around 4:15 p.m. to Castor and Erie avenues.Chopper 6 was over the scene where the flames were raging out of control from a pharmacy and laundromat.Officials say the fire was placed under control just before 5 p.m.No injuries have been reported.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.