Firefighters battle two-alarm blaze at Philadelphia pharmacy, laundromat

Firefighters responded around 4:15 p.m. to Castor and Erie avenues.
Chopper 6 was over the scene where the flames were raging out of control from a pharmacy and laundromat.
Officials say the fire was placed under control just before 5 p.m.
The two-alarm fire at Castor and Erie has been placed under control. About 45 apparatus & 100 members remain at the scene. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/YIhkjecsj2— Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) June 25, 2019
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
