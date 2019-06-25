Firefighters battle two-alarm blaze at Philadelphia pharmacy, laundromat

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a two-alarm blaze in the Juniata section of Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded around 4:15 p.m. to Castor and Erie avenues.

Chopper 6 was over the scene where the flames were raging out of control from a pharmacy and laundromat.

Chopper 6 over major fire in Juniata section of Philadelphia on June 25, 2019.



Officials say the fire was placed under control just before 5 p.m.



No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
