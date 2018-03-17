Firefighters battle fire at Yards Brewery in Spring Garden

Firefighters battle fire at Yards Brewery in Spring Garden. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 6 p.m. (WPVI)

SPRING GARDEN (WPVI) --
Philadelphia firefighters responded to a fire early Saturday morning at Yards Brewery in the city's Spring Garden section.

Fire officials say the fire started just after 4:00 a.m. near the back loading dock of the building at 5th and Callowhill Streets before spreading to the building itself.

The fire did not spread to the tap room, and Yards was able to open today for St. Patrick's Day.

The damage is in the back of the ards Brewing Company and it only affects their loading docks and back portion of the building.

Fire officials say it began as a dumpster fire and spread to the inside of the building.

Firefighters managed to get it under control in an hour.

The arson task force came out to investigate, but they do not have a cause yet.

A line was out the door this afternoon. The General Manager, Frank McLaughlin says they are relieved this is not affecting the St. Patrick's Day crowds.

"It's a very important big day. We have a wedding upstairs and we have 180 people here now, it's a busy day, an important day and you never want to ruin St. Patrick's Day, " he said.

Yards just opened this past November. It will take several days to determine a cause.

The fire is being treated as suspicious.

